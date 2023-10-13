Wesleyan Assurance Society Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.