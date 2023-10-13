Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

