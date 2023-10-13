Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 29,861 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,902,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546,477. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,436.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

