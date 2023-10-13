9,330 Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $1,129,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,700 shares of company stock worth $26,514,454. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

