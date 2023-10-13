Private Trust Co. NA Invests $1.28 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,617,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $381.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $274.97 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.23.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

