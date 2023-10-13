Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

