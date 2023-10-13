Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $491,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.