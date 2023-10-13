19,699 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merus by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Merus Stock Up 0.1 %

MRUS stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

