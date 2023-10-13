Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $245.98 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,168. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

