IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 862 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $735.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.23 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $703.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

