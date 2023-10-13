IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 8,362 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

CNC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

