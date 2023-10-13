IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $428.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

