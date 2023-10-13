CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.41. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $255.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

