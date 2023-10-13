Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys 5,415 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 216,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $83.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

