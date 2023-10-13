24,237 Shares in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Purchased by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Separately, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,719,000.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $50.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

