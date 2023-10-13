Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 740,767 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

