Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.58.

DG stock traded up $8.59 on Friday, reaching $110.42. 3,463,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $170.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

