Core Alternative Capital Sells 30 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $373.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

