New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,489 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $39,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

