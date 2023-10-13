New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $40,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 0.9 %

HES stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $165.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.