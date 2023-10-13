Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $161.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

