Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,452 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

