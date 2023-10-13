Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 5.6% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.96. 242,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $67.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

