XY Capital Ltd Invests $381,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Golden Ocean Group makes up about 0.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 194,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,815. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. Analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

