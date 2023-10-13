DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Acquired by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $253,000.

DBND stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 2,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

