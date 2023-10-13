114,071 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Purchased by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares comprises about 2.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 85.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,205,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after buying an additional 556,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 385,295 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 18,032,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,237,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

