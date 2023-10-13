Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $121.25. 223,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.49 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

