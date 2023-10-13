Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $301,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

