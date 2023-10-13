Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.