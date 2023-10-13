Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $23,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

QQQM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.14. 159,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $159.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.28.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.