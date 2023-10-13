Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Lithium were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,847. American Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.90.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

