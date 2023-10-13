Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,347. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $180.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

