Manchester Financial Inc. Has $20.70 Million Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS SYLD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. 54,431 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $770.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

