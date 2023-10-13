Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,844. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

