Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Purchased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 126.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 32,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,711. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

