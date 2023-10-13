Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 1.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,864. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

