Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $35,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OMC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,594. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

