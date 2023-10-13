Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 372.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 111,775 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 366.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Affirm by 25,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 589,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,349,789. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

