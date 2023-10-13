Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 124,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

