Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. 114,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $631.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

