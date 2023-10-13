Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 269.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 171,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,622. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.