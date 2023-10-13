13,246 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 102,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 55,472 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Axos Financial by 33.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AX opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,136,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,312 shares of company stock worth $5,904,052. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

