Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,863,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $8,537,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 74.3% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

