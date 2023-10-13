8,734 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4,772.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,441 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

