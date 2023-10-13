Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,001 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 853,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2,134.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $102.82.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

