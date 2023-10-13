Invst LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Invst LLC cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

