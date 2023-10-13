Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AYI opened at $179.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

