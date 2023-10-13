Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

