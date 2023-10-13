Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,892 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

