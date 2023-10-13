Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,443 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $127,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $89.02 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.37.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

